Defensive Line Reportedly Addressed With Free Agents Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones

Unit had been priority headed into offseason 

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 01:50 PM Updated: Mar 11, 2024 at 02:26 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Cliches are cliches for a reason, and one in the NFL is that you take the best players in the draft regardless of need (OK we can quibble about that later) and use free agency to fill needs.

So on the first day teams can negotiate with free agents, the Cardinals did just that. First came reports they got cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Then a little while later Monday, it was a report of a deal with defensive lineman Bilal Nichols for three years, and then another for defensive lineman Justin Jones.

Nichols is a former fifth-round pick who has 14 sacks in six seasons, first with the Bears and then with the Raiders. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, he is significant size on a line that needs it.

Jones, a one-time third-round pick, was with the Bears the last couple of seasons after a four years with the Chargers. Jones, 6-3 and 310 pounds, has 12 career sacks. 

Where the Cardinals go on the DL moving forward will be interesting to watch. They still need players there. They also re-signed L.J. Collier, and it's definitely a position to watch in the draft.

Bilal Nichols sacks Russell Wilson last season
David Zalubowski/AP
Bilal Nichols sacks Russell Wilson last season

