Cardinals Reportedly Land CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The two-day negotiating period for NFL free agency is odd — nobody can officially sign contracts (and still have to pass a physical) but by the time that clock starts Wednesday many of the big deals and the first wave of free agency is already essentially over.
The Cardinals jumped into that pool on Monday, reportedly coming to terms with veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. (One of the "reports" was from a "#Birdgang" tweet from the player himself, so feeling pretty good about it.)
Murphy-Bunting doesn't turn 27 until June and he won a Super Bowl with the Bucs, although he was with the Titans last season. He isn't a guy who will be walk in and be auto CB1, but in a room devoid of much experience, he is a necessary piece — essential if the Cardinals draft another cornerback or two and add to the youth.
In five seasons he has eight interceptions. Put him back there with Garrett Williams and Kei'Trel Clark and perhaps Starling Thomas V and a draft pick and the Cardinals are trying to rebuild the CB corps.
At the same time free agency is just beginning. There will be more moves, probably similar to this.