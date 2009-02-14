Defining The Season

It was bad at the time, but the New England loss helped. Forgetting about the debacle in New England would be preferred. But that terrible showing – losing 47-7 and falling behind 47-0 – might have finally woke up the Cards before the playoffs. It was that game that made Whisenhunt get a little tougher at practice, making players wear pads again, at least for part of the daily workouts. And it was that game that drove the national media to question whether the Cards deserved to be in the playoffs or whether they were indeed the "worst playoff team of all-time" – questions that ultimately provided the players with key postseason motivation.