Dennis Gardeck Ready To Play Against Seahawks

Linebacker had been questionable with knee injury

Jan 07, 2024 at 12:55 PM
Lineback Dennis Gardeck, who leads the Cardinals with six sacks, was questionable this week with a knee injury, but he will be active Sunday against the Seahawks. 

In fact, all six players the Cardinals listed as questionable for the game will be available to play, including defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who had been activated Saturday from Injured Reserve after missing the past five games.

The Cardinals lost two defensive linemen this week in Dante Stills (IR - knee) and Kevin Strong (released), but filled those spots in the five-man gameday rotation with Fotu and Ben Stille to go with Roy Lopez, Naquan Jones and Phil Hoskins. Only Fotu was on the roster at the beginning of the season. 

The Cardinals full inactive list:

  • CB Garrett Williams (ankle)
  • CB Divaad Wilson
  • LB Trevor Nowaske
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • OL Dennis Daley
  • TE Blake Whiteheart
  • LB Cameron Thomas

