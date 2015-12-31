Deone Bucannon Thriving At Linebacker

The more snaps he plays, the more little nuances, the more he improves his technique playing the position. I think he could really be a special player in there."

Bucannon leads the Cardinals with 116 tackles and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (17), forced fumbles (3) and fumble recoveries (2) while adding three sacks and an interception (which he returned for a touchdown).

Bucannon is listed at only 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, but from early on it was evident that his combination of speed and power would work at the team's "dollar" linebacker position. As his mental acuity has grown, Bucannon has started to become a dynamic playmaker.

He's a scary blitzer, a sure tackler and has the speed to hang in coverage provided he diagnoses a play correctly.

"I've come a long way from last year when I was first playing (linebacker)," Bucannon said. "I've learned a lot being under one of the best linebackers to do it in (coach) Larry Foote. He's taught me a lot of different things that can complement my game. He understands where I'm coming from, as he was a smaller linebacker but very successful at what he did. He always has things to tell me to make myself become a better player."

Even after playing well at linebacker as a rookie, Bucannon felt like he would be better suited as a safety in the long run. After this season's success, and as his comfort level has grown, he now believes this is the position for him.

"I'm a money linebacker," Bucannon said. "I'm in the box and that's where I like to be. I like to be around the ball. I like being physical. I like being able to make plays on the ball. I don't know if this is going to be permanent, but I feel like this is the only thing I've played in the NFL. It would be a harder transition for me to go to full-time safety, because initially I'd be another rookie."

CARDINALS HOPING THE STARS ALIGN

Offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin considers himself a Nostradamus of sorts, and from the first meeting he had with the offense heading into the season, he predicted big things for the Cardinals.