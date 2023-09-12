Depth Of Field: Week 1 at Washington

The Start of Something New

Welcome back to Depth of Field. The Cardinals' Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders officially marked the start of the 2023 season and the return of weekly photo essays.

This season has already given me a lot of new things to work around and learn, from a new coaching staff to different players and ways of warming up. This week's game allowed me to get back into the swing of things while also juggling some slight learning curves along the way.