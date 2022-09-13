Depth Of Field: Week 1 Vs. Kansas City

I get to the stadium about four hours before kickoff. For a 1:25pm kick, players slowly start to trickle in between 10 and 11:30am. Since I am just waiting there to take photos of players walking in, I decided to try something different and shoot a couple photos on my Polaroid OneStep camera. It is a pretty bulky device to carry when you have two other cameras hanging off your shoulders, so once I got a few from warmups, I decided to put it away.