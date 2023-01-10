Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Depth Of Field: Week 18 At San Francisco
Exploring the game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
By Caitlyn Epes Jan 10, 2023
Photographs By Caitlyn Epes

Season Finale

Week 18 has come and gone, so this is the last photo essay of the 2022 season. I'll take you through our time at Levi's Stadium via photos, and hopefully they are satisfying enough to last until next season!

I began the day by photographing the custom shirts that were provided to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It was awesome to see both teams sporting the shirts to send some love to their fellow player.

1
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Chris Banjo was giving me some pregame photogenic moments. I wish there was a "remove security guard" tool in Photoshop for the second photo...

3
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
4
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

With it being J.J. Watt's last game as an NFL player, I obviously tried to focus on him a bit more than usual. There were things I knew to expect from him, though, like our pregame pose!

Some of his teammates joined in on the tradition as well.

5
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
6
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
7
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

The whole team felt the emotions kick in as J.J. led them in his final huddle, patting him on the back and cheering as he took his place in the middle.

I have never been in that position right under the players' hands, but I love the photos I was able to get out of it!

8
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
9
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
10
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I promise this won't be a J.J. Watt-themed photo essay (stay tuned for that one), but I just have to show photos of the wholesome family time.

The second photo is J.J. and his wife, Kealia, finding out that Derek Watt had just scored a touchdown for the Steelers. Brotherly love!

11
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
12
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I headed into the locker room once pregame was over, and I wanted to show one image in particular.

This photo, to me, showcases the importance of context when it comes to photographic storytelling. On first glance, you'd think this was Jesse Luketa upset after losing a game, but in reality, he's just wiping the sweat off his face before the game even starts.

13
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

This game had one heck of a start! I was so lucky to capture A.J. Green's touchdown run and that insane catch.

15
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
16
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
17
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

It's only fitting that J.J. got a couple sacks in for his last game, and his "take a bow" celebration was even more perfect.

I love seeing quarterback's faces in sack shots. It just makes the photos that much more intense.

18
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
19
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Isaiah Simmons got a sack of his own, and J.J. was right there to celebrate with him.

21
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
22
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
23
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

After that first touchdown, the offensive drives weren't very photogenic. I did like this sequence of David Blough, mid-sack, tossing it over to Corey Clement. You can see the aftermath in the background of the second photo.

24
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
25
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I marked off another NFL venue this weekend at Levi's Stadium, and I was impressed with the interior and lighting it provided throughout the game.

It was difficult at some points to expose for the contrasting shadows, but once the clouds rolled in it evened out.

26
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
27
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I was in a good spot for a Trey McBride catch that luckily ended in a celebration right at me. What you can't see in these photos is the referee juuuust out of frame. If he had moved an inch, I would have missed it all.

28
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
29
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Here's a couple more action shots to round out the game. I love that you can see the referee making the touchdown hand signal in the background of the first photo, and the faces of McCaffrey and Niemann in the following ones.

30
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
33
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
34
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I know I promised that this wouldn't be a Watt-focused photo essay, but I can't illustrate this game without including some photos of his send-off.

It was a media circus as he made his way off the field, but I loved being able to document such a historic moment.

38
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
39
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
40
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I usually don't go into the locker room following a loss, but I figured I needed to capture the team's last time as a group.

It was an emotional time for everyone, and while I won't share what was said, I will show Corey Clement making a personal remark to the team.

41
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
42
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

As everyone finished up with the media and players were packing up, J.J. and his family made their way to the field to take photos. That's my cue!

I felt very fortunate to be able to capture these moments for the Watt family, and I always feel lucky to be a small part in these players' lives.

44
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Thank you for following along with me all season, that's a wrap!

Advertising