Depth Of Field: Week 3 Preseason

Preseason Finale
After the team spent four days in Nashville, Saturday's game was supposed to be the perfect ending to the NFL preseason. It didn't turn out how the Cardinals planned, but it was still an interesting game nonetheless.
It started out nice and sunny with some great natural light for portraits near the bench area during pregame.
I usually don't like photographing the coin toss because it can get repetitive, but I really like this shot of Trace McSorley walking out to midfield.
During the game, I wasn't sure if I was getting any good shots. I was photographing the action like I normally do, but it wasn't until I sat down to edit the photos that I noticed some cool images. In the below image, I shot the whole sequence of Cameron Thomas sacking Malik Willis, but didn't see the ball coming out until I looked closer.
This sequence of images also shows the power of a good crop. I cropped in on the impact and the loose ball on the image below. While they are both from the same sequence of events, I prefer the close-up shot to the full-body one.
Cropping is something that can enhance a photo in post-production, but sometimes, photographers can get lucky framing right away. This photo of Andy Isabella seen across the field in-between two players is definitely a lucky shot. I was tracking his 74-yard run and somehow kept focus on him through the players in the foreground.
Personally, I have always waited for the game where the players I'm photographing come celebrate to my camera. It finally happened this game, and while it was only two players, it was so cool to experience. I caught James Wiggins' interception and kept shooting until he came running right to my lens.
Take a look at the video below to see all of my photos from beginning to end of James Wiggins' interception and celebration. You can even notice the point I changed lenses when I realized he was coming my way!