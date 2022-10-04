Depth Of Field: Week 4 At Carolina

Interceptions and/or fumble recoveries are so tricky to photograph as a team photographer, especially if they are past the 50-yard line. You want to be close to the action to get shots of the defense as a whole, but sometimes they run towards their end zone and you end up sprinting the other way at half the speed they're running. I like what I was able to shoot of Jalen Thompson's interception though, even if I wasn't exactly where I wish I could have been.