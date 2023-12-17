Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Despite Illness, Budda Baker Set To Play Against 49ers

Safety appeared on injury report Sunday morning

Dec 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Budda Baker may not feel well, but he wasn't going to let that keep him out of a chance to play the 49ers.

The Cardinals Pro Bowl safety was added to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness and listed as questionable to play, but he will be active for the game. Baker did not play against the 49ers in San Francisco earlier this season when he was sidelined with a hamstring injury that landed him on IR.

The Cardinals also are back to full strength at wide receiver, with both Michael Wilson and Hollywood Brown active for the game after being listed as questionable for the game. 

Because the Cardinals did not elevate any players from the practice squad, there are only five inactives for the game. The full list:

  • S Qwuantrezz Knight
  • LB Tyreke Smith
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • OL Dennis Daley
  • TE Blake Whiteheart

