Devon Kennard Goes Camera-Facing For NFL PLAY 60 Fitness

Flanked by several cameras, Devon Kennard stood in his red jersey near the team store on the concourse of State Farm Stadium.

The linebacker was filming a segment for NFL PLAY 60 Fitness Break, a virtual campaign to encourage young kids to eat healthy and engage in 60 minutes of daily physical fitness. The Kennard-on-camera workout will air during Super Bowl 57 week.

"I think it's great," Kennard said. "Nowadays, kids play video games a little too much indoors, so I encourage them to get outside.

"I remember growing up, I wasn't just playing Fortnight. I was outside running around with my neighbors and friends at school. This encourages kids to be active and live healthily. That will affect them well into their adulthood."

Parents and teachers may register their students and kids to view and participate in the health and wellness campaign.

The results have been positive through the league's partnership with the American Heart Association to promote the importance of physical fitness.

Over a quarter million students across the country participate in NFL PLAY 60, with virtual learning in the classroom and at home, per NFL.com. Students average 10 minutes of physical fitness daily through the NFL PLAY 60 app. Together with the NFL and American Heart Association, nearly 11 million students have received NFL Play 60 programming and resources.

Kennard remembers engaging in similar community work as a student-athlete at USC, which has translated into his professional career. Kennard called it a passion when entering the league in 2014, which remains the case eight years later in 2022.