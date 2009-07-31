Dockett Says Focus Is Football

his absence from offseason work was not because he wanted a new contract. Boldin wants a new contract, but after the run test, insisted he wasn't going to let his contract issues affect his happiness or play.

Dockett said he thinks his contract – he still has three years remaining on his current deal – will be re-done "at a good time." Coach Ken Whisenhunt said Dockett and general manager Rod Graves had a meeting so Graves could explain the organization's plan and that "it meant a lot to Darnell."

Saying his "passion" is football, Dockett said that's all he was thinking about. He also believes that the tact taken by both Boldin and himself about the contracts is the proper way to go now that training camp has arrived.

"When you start worrying about contract stuff and all that stuff, it slows you down and takes you away from your game," Dockett said. "You can get hurt like that, thinking I'm not going to go hard this play because I am mad about x, y or z and you hurt yourself. The contract issue will be addressed at a good time. Right now we just want to get everyone in tune for this first preseason game."

HERE COME THE FANS

Not surprisingly for a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the Cardinals saw easily their biggest first practice crowd when they arrived at the NAU fields Friday.

"This is huge," Dockett said. "That's what happens when you win."

Whisenhunt said he remembers his first practice in 2007, and he figured about 80 fans were in attendance.

"We got past 80 pretty quick today," Whisenhunt said. "It's a completely different feeling, not just on the practice field but also in the town."

The players all said that kind of support helped make practice go a little quicker.

"We are thankful to be in this situation," Dockett said. "I know some of them drove more than two hours to be here and we appreciate that. It means a lot and they are going to ride with us this season. Some of them are good, loyal fans and some of them we just got last year, and hopefully everyone stays and we fill up the bandwagon even more."

ROTATING AT NO. 2 QB

Brian St. Pierre got some snaps with the second unit offense instead of Matt Leinart. St. Pierre has said he returned to Arizona as a free agent because he believed he'd have a true shot at being Kurt Warner's backup.

"We will rotate it so we'll get a good assessment of it," Whisenhunt said. "The biggest issue you face with the quarterbacks is getting consistency with the receiver play when you are evaluating the throws.

"Matt did pretty good last year when he was competing with Kurt. If he can continue at that level I'm confident we'll be pleased with Matt."

EXTRA POINTS

Tight end Stephen Spach returned to practice about six months after getting his torn knee ligaments repaired, and at one point, he hauled in a pass over the middle much like the one he caught to seal the wild card playoff win against the Falcons.

"I'm not the first guy who has done it and guys have done it faster," Spach said of his return. "But I have put a lot of time in in the rehab room and on and off the field. I just hope it stays good."

Spach will be limited in the second practice on days when the Cards practice twice. …