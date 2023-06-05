Dog Days Not Yet Upon Potential Cardinals Starting QB Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy's kids have wanted a dog for a couple of years now, and the veteran quarterback has been adamant: No dog until McCoy retires.

The subject came up again after last season. "We are not getting a dog right now," McCoy said Monday after the Cardinals' OTA.

"There is always an evaluation process you go through," McCoy said. "Opportunities to play in this league don't grow on trees. I understand the situation we are in. I still want to play and I still feel confident I can play."

The "situation" is Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. While no timetable has been placed on Murray's return, it's unlikely he is back for Week 1, and likely that McCoy would be asked to take his place.

The rest of the quarterback room is David Blough, Jeff Driskel and rookie Clayton Tune.

"I don't think it changes my mentality," McCoy said. "My No. 1 priority is learning the system. It's new.