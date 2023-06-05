Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Dog Days Not Yet Upon Potential Cardinals Starting QB Colt McCoy

Elbow getting healthier as veteran in line to stand in for Murray

Jun 05, 2023 at 03:10 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Colt McCoy throws a pass at a recent OTA.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Colt McCoy throws a pass at a recent OTA.

Colt McCoy's kids have wanted a dog for a couple of years now, and the veteran quarterback has been adamant: No dog until McCoy retires.

The subject came up again after last season. "We are not getting a dog right now," McCoy said Monday after the Cardinals' OTA.

"There is always an evaluation process you go through," McCoy said. "Opportunities to play in this league don't grow on trees. I understand the situation we are in. I still want to play and I still feel confident I can play."

The "situation" is Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. While no timetable has been placed on Murray's return, it's unlikely he is back for Week 1, and likely that McCoy would be asked to take his place.

The rest of the quarterback room is David Blough, Jeff Driskel and rookie Clayton Tune.

"I don't think it changes my mentality," McCoy said. "My No. 1 priority is learning the system. It's new.

"In my mind, I don't know if Kyler is going to be healthy or not. We all certainly hope that he is. If he is not, I will 100 percent be ready to go."

McCoy also has to be healthy. Coach Jonathan Gannon said McCoy is "100 percent" healthy enough to do what is needed this offseason. McCoy was dealing with "some elbow stuff," he said, and now the trainers have ramped him back up.

At the end of last season, McCoy missed the final two games with concussion issues, but he said he was OK.

"That concussion was not bad physically," McCoy said. "I know I was knocked out, I don't want to (downplay it). But I recovered very quickly. Then I think there were some decisions made that were out of my hands. I was going to practice and I was going to play if I was allowed to play. It was just that way.

"I haven't had any repercussions from the concussion. I feel good."

That means no retirement, no dog (yet), and a top option for the Cardinals if Murray isn't ready in September.

"I learn a lot from Colt," Gannon said. "Anytime you have an experienced quarterback that has played at a high level for that long, as a defensive guy, I am constantly in his ear. I value that relationship."

PHOTOS: 2023 OTAs - June 5

Images of the Arizona Cardinals participating in Week 3 of voluntary OTA workouts at the Dignity Health Training Facility

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Daniel Arias (87) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 24

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Daniel Arias (87) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Rashad Fenton (24) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 24

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Rashad Fenton (24) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons (73) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Julién Davenport (50) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons (73) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Julién Davenport (50) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 24

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 24

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 24

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 24

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (59) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (59) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Rashad Fenton (24) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 24

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Rashad Fenton (24) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 24

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons (73) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons (73) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 24

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 24

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 24

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 24

Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Auden Tate (89) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 24

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Auden Tate (89) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jacob Slade (60) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 24

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jacob Slade (60) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 24

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Zaven Collins Looks To Spend A Little Time Outside

New Cardinals staff is working with inside linebacker out on edge

news

Paris Pitch Highlights Rookie Night At The Ballpark

Cardinals take field trip for the first time since before COVID

news

The Safeties In Numbers: Jalen Thompson Waits For Budda Baker

Along with Simmons, Cardinals hopeful in big production from position

news

Without DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Are 'Moving On'

Notes: Gannon excited for Minnesota practices; Ojulari nicked up

news

Cardinals To Have Joint Practices With Vikings In Minnesota

Teams will work out together prior to preseason game

news

You've Got Mail: Questions About D-Hop

Topics also include Tune's selection, injury insurance, and the third QB rule

news

Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver let go during roster reset under new GM Monti Ossenfort

news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness

news

You've Got Mail: The Kyler Timeline

Topics include Murray's rehab, rookies signing, and offensive line trades

news

Veteran Zach Pascal Hoping To Make Impact On Receiver Room

With questions about Hopkins future, wideout has history with Gannon

news

Garrett Williams, Contract Done, Preaches Patience With Himself

Cornerback rehabbing ACL injury; Cardinals sign wide receiver Brian Cobbs

Advertising