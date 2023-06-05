Dog Days Not Yet Upon Potential Cardinals Starting QB Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy's kids have wanted a dog for a couple of years now, and the veteran quarterback has been adamant: No dog until McCoy retires.
The subject came up again after last season. "We are not getting a dog right now," McCoy said Monday after the Cardinals' OTA.
"There is always an evaluation process you go through," McCoy said. "Opportunities to play in this league don't grow on trees. I understand the situation we are in. I still want to play and I still feel confident I can play."
The "situation" is Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. While no timetable has been placed on Murray's return, it's unlikely he is back for Week 1, and likely that McCoy would be asked to take his place.
The rest of the quarterback room is David Blough, Jeff Driskel and rookie Clayton Tune.
"I don't think it changes my mentality," McCoy said. "My No. 1 priority is learning the system. It's new.
"In my mind, I don't know if Kyler is going to be healthy or not. We all certainly hope that he is. If he is not, I will 100 percent be ready to go."
McCoy also has to be healthy. Coach Jonathan Gannon said McCoy is "100 percent" healthy enough to do what is needed this offseason. McCoy was dealing with "some elbow stuff," he said, and now the trainers have ramped him back up.
At the end of last season, McCoy missed the final two games with concussion issues, but he said he was OK.
"That concussion was not bad physically," McCoy said. "I know I was knocked out, I don't want to (downplay it). But I recovered very quickly. Then I think there were some decisions made that were out of my hands. I was going to practice and I was going to play if I was allowed to play. It was just that way.
"I haven't had any repercussions from the concussion. I feel good."
That means no retirement, no dog (yet), and a top option for the Cardinals if Murray isn't ready in September.
"I learn a lot from Colt," Gannon said. "Anytime you have an experienced quarterback that has played at a high level for that long, as a defensive guy, I am constantly in his ear. I value that relationship."
