Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Draft Primer 2015: Quarterbacks

After Winston and Mariota, there isn't a lot of excitement with prospects

Apr 24, 2015 at 02:32 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

QBprimerFRONT.jpg


Baylor's Bryce Petty (left) and Oregon State's Sean Mannion (right) are among the quarterbacks who will be drafted after the big two of Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.


The NFL draft will be held from April 30 through May 2 in Chicago. The Cardinals addressed several needs in free agency and are now zeroing in on their draft targets. We'll take a look at each position over the next few weeks.

More draft analysis: LB I RB I CB I TE I DL I OL I ST

Draft primer: Quarterback

Cardinals under contract: Carson Palmer; Drew Stanton; Logan Thomas; Chandler Harnish

Need: Low

Top quarterbacks available in draft

Images of the quarterbacks projected to get drafted

Florida State QB Jameis Winston: projected first-rounder (No. 1 overall)
1 / 9

Florida State QB Jameis Winston: projected first-rounder (No. 1 overall)

Oregon QB Marcus Mariota: Projected first-rounder (top-5)
2 / 9

Oregon QB Marcus Mariota: Projected first-rounder (top-5)

UCLA QB Brett Hundley: Projected second-rounder
3 / 9

UCLA QB Brett Hundley: Projected second-rounder

Baylor QB Bryce Petty: Projected third-rounder
4 / 9

Baylor QB Bryce Petty: Projected third-rounder

Colorado State QB Garrett Grayson: Projected fourth-rounder
5 / 9

Colorado State QB Garrett Grayson: Projected fourth-rounder

Oregon State QB Sean Mannion: Projected fifth-rounder
6 / 9

Oregon State QB Sean Mannion: Projected fifth-rounder

South Alabama QB Brandon Bridge: Projected sixth-rounder
7 / 9

South Alabama QB Brandon Bridge: Projected sixth-rounder

Washington State QB Connor Halliday: Projected sixth-rounder
8 / 9

Washington State QB Connor Halliday: Projected sixth-rounder

Nevada QB Cody Fajardo: Projected seventh-rounder
9 / 9

Nevada QB Cody Fajardo: Projected seventh-rounder

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Analysis: The Cardinals picked up a developmental quarterback last year in fourth-rounder Logan Thomas, and the chances are nil Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota falls to them at No. 24. Coach Bruce Arians called the rest of the quarterback class 'average at best' and while he wouldn't rule out selecting a signal-caller, Arians said it wasn't likely to happen.

The top two names which should be on the board when the Cardinals draft in the first round are UCLA's Brett Hundley and Baylor's Bryce Petty, but neither are expected to go that high. Hundley was reportedly in for a visit, but it's unknown if or in what round the team would consider choosing him. It seems unlikely the Cardinals draft a quarterback in one of the final rounds because they would still like to see if Thomas can make strides this offseason.

When Carson Palmer restructured his contract last month, it virtually guaranteed he will remain the quarterback through at least 2016, and likely 2017. If the Cardinals aren't enamored with any of the options in the draft, they can easily fill other positions with their selections because they have time to address the position. However, if they choose a quarterback prospect, it will show a willingness to move on from Thomas – Drew Stanton would assumedly remain the backup – and give the rookie time to develop as Palmer handles the reins the next few years.



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 11 Vs. San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 11 matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City

news

Cardinals Promote Corey Clement To Roster

Running back fills void after Benjamin release

news

Will Hernandez's Missed Chance In Mexico Echoes Rolando Cantú's

Offensive lineman making trip despite being on IR

news

Three Big Things: 49ers Week In Mexico

A look at the top storylines for Monday's game

news

Myjai Sanders Evolution Showing Cardinals Development On Edge

Rookie comes off best game as team seeks long-term help with pass rush

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kelvin Beachum's Health Near-Scare

Colt McCoy's prep, Lecitus Smith's first start among storylines

news

Kyler Murray Or Colt McCoy As Cardinals QB1 In Mexico?

Both signal-callers trying to come back from injuries

news

Cardinals Need More Trey McBride, Maxx Williams With Ertz Done

Notes: Humphries, Murphy remain day-to-day

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Hollywood Brown To Return From IR

Wide receiver has missed minimum four games with foot injury

news

Folktales: One Time In Mexico

Griffith provided iconic moment as Cardinals ushered in era of NFL international play

news

How To Watch: 49ers vs. Cardinals, Week 11

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the San Francisco 49ers at the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, November 21, 2022.

news

Cardinals Promote Rashaad Coward To Active Roster

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe returns on practice squad

Advertising