DRC Wins POW

Cornerback takes home NFC honor after key interception

Oct 13, 2009 at 08:03 AM
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is congratulated after scoring a touchdown Sunday against Houston.
 
 
After he had been picked on all season, it took one play to rescue his team and at the same time, win Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie some NFL honors.

The Cardinals' cornerback was named NFC defensive player of the week Tuesday after his 49-yard interception return for a touchdown provided the game-winning points in a 28-21 win over the Texans Sunday.

DRC was playing with two fingers from his right hand in a cast to protect a fracture. Yet he was still able to snare his second pick of the season and his eighth in 16 NFL starts, including the postseason. He also had a interception return for a touchdown as a rookie, a 99-yard scamper in the game where the Cardinals clinched the 2008 NFC West title.

DRC becomes the sixth current Cardinal to have won defensive player of the week honors, joining Adrian Wilson, Bertrand Berry, Karlos Dansby, Gerald Hayes and Antrel Rolle.

Fellow second-year player Calais Campbell was the Cards' previous player-of-the-week winner this season, taking home the NFC's special teams nod after blocking a field goal in Week 2 in Jacksonville. Campbell also blocked a field goal against the Texans.

