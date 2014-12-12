Drew Stanton Down, But Another Cardinals Win

Combined with how Stanton was playing (12-for-20, 109 yards), it looked like the Cards had finally found some decent offensive balance. But then Aaron Donald sacked Stanton – the Rams' lone sack of the game – and Stanton didn't get up.

"It's terrible when you lose someone, especially a key position like quarterback, but you can't let that be in your mind when you are trying to win the game," center Lyle Sendlein said.

When Lindley prepared to go in, Stanton was loaded on the stretcher and called Lindley over to deliver his "go win it" advice.

Lindley was worried for the guy who he developed a friendship with as backup quarterbacks all of 2013. But Lindley said "you have to snap back into backup quarterback mode" and his first play was a completion to Michael Floyd to set up a Catanzaro field goal.

Lindley only completed 4-of-10 passes for 30 yards, but "we got it done at the end of the day. That's the message."

Arians said he liked Lindley's poise and confidence, and that's not a surprise – Arians has proven often he will show his own confidence in whoever will be playing quarterback. Thomas was not and will not be an option if Stanton is out.

"It was not a time to put Logan out there," Arians said. "He will be a good player someday but he's not ready for this yet."

Lindley knows field goals aren't going to beat Seattle a week from Sunday, when the Seahawks visit in what will be the determining game in the NFC West race. Lindley didn't turn the ball over but he nearly did on an interception – and Williams almost lost a key fumble that tackle Jared Veldheer luckily fell on late in the game – but the Cards will have to have some passing production.

Losing quarterbacks "is not the best recipe for success," Arians said. "But we're going to continue to fight."

If the defense keeps playing like this however, Lindley and the offense won't have to do much.

"We just really, really, really wanted it bad tonight," defensive end Frostee Rucker said.

It's fitting that the Cardinals beat a red-hot team on the road on a short week, when a quarterback got hurt, because of their defense. It's the kind of adversity the team has somehow managed to muck through all season en route to the best record it has ever had in the desert.

Arians wore a lot of emotions after the game, calling it "one of the best wins I've been around." Given the circumstances and Arians' predilection to be emotional, it was easy to see why.