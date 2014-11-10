Drew Stanton Gets Keys To Cardinals

"(Arians) got in my ear a little bit when I scrambled and said, 'There's no one left after you,' with some more explicit words than that," Stanton said. "I'm cognizant of that."

The Cardinals have a difficult schedule upcoming. There are home games against Detroit and Kansas City, both of which reside in the top five in the league in scoring defense. And there are still four games left against NFC West defenses Seattle (twice), St. Louis and San Francisco.

The Cards' own defense, which was outstanding again against the Rams, could feel a bit more pressure with Palmer out. Defensive end Calais Campbell said nothing really changes, however, because the pressure to dominate was already there.

"Our mentality is defense wins games, defense wins championships," Campbell said. "It's always been that way.

"Drew does a good job getting the ball into different playmakers' hands, and that's what a quarterback is supposed to do. But we know as a defense, the way to help offense score points, no matter who is throwing the ball, is to get turnovers and the ball on short fields."

Stanton came into the NFL in 2007 but this will be the first time he knows he will be the starter for an extended period of time.

"It's an opportunity I've been looking forward to for a long time," Stanton said. "It's been eight years that I've been working toward this, so I don't take it lightly. It comes under unfortunate circumstances, without a doubt, but it's also, like I was saying (Sunday), part of my job description."

Said Arians, "He's proven to everybody he's more than capable in finishing the job this team has started."

INJURY UPDATE