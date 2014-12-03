Drew Stanton Remains Solidly In Place

but rightfully so. That's what comes with playing this position, but it's why you want the ball in your hands every single time on every single snap.

"For me, it's a learning experience every time I step out onto the field. I've only got a handful on starts under my belt, but at the same time I feel like I'm progressing, I'm learning and seeing everything unfold. The biggest thing is not letting these mistakes grow and really cost us."

Arians goes down a laundry list of things the Cardinals must do better to help Stanton, pointing out the pass protection, the dropped passes, plays like Michael Floyd's fumble after a long-gain catch.

Churning quarterbacks also isn't conducive to winning. It's the sign of a team that's gone off the rails, which the franchise is all too familiar with – a ragged 2012 season that ultimately cost Ken Whisenhunt the head coaching job and opened the opportunity for Arians.

Ryan Lindley was part of that ugly season as a rookie, one of the four quarterbacks – with Kevin Kolb, John Skelton and Brian Hoyer – shuffled in and out of the lineup in desperation.

"For everybody, whenever you know where you stand with the coaches and you are confident and solidified in that knowledge, that gives you confidence as a player," Lindley said. "To know you aren't on a short leash and you can let it loose."

Lindley knows the feeling both of being the backup some want to see on the field and as the guy struggling on the field. "Anytime the offense isn't doing well, you are looking at that guy, regardless of who the quarterback is," Lindley said.

Stanton didn't carry a ton of experience into this season, but he has played a lot more – and a lot better – than Lindley has in Lindley's brief career. Lindley didn't even re-sign with the Cards until Palmer got hurt. Rookie backup Logan Thomas, who struggled mightily in his lone appearance this season when Stanton suffered a concussion, is not ready to helm the offense.

Having the offense try to fix its problems – having Stanton try to fix his issues – is the most logical solution as the Cardinals head into their final four regular-season games and their playoff push.

"Drew is still Drew," wide receiver John Brown said. "He's that same person, in that mindset where he is ready to work. I believe in him and I'm sure everyone in this locker room believes in him. When we have needed him he stepped up big time, so I know he'll do it."