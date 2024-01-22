Drew Terrell Earns Chance To Be All-Star OC At Shrine Game

Woolfork too admitted it's inevitable for all assistants to feel "behind" in their job climb but that it's important to continue to grow. These all-star games help with that.

The Senior Bowl is on Feb. 3 in Mobile, Alabama. The Shrine Bowl is on Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas.

Given the time constraints of only a week to prepare for each game, there are rules and limitations Terrell has for putting in an offense. But he'll be in charge of putting together a plan and practice schedule, be in front of the team, to call a game. All the Cardinals coaches will also have a chance to learn from – and network with – other coaches from around the league.

"It's a step up," Terrell said. "There are a lot of incentives in it for me."

The all-star coaching staffs are nominated to participate by their respective team's GMs. All four of the current Cardinals picks are minorities, as the league continues to work to get diversity into its highest levels of coaching.

"It's a step in the right direction in terms of representation and being seen in those positions," Terrell said. "The important thing is it's a chance for other coaches, general managers, scouts, whoever is talking part in these games, to see us in these roles and see how we interact and communicate and teach and lead, because it does help the next guy to get an opportunity."

With the games nationally televised, the reach of such a message can go far beyond – and perhaps help future Drew Terrells or Israel Woolforks with their timelines.