Drew Terrell Earns Chance To Be All-Star OC At Shrine Game

At 32, Drew Terrell isn't even as old as some of the players who play in the league he coaches within.
But the Cardinals' passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach started coaching in the NFL when he was 22, and that experience plays into his mindset when he considers his career arc.
"To be honest I'm a little behind right now based on the timetable I made for myself," Terrell said with a chuckle.
Terrell may not yet be an offensive coordinator for a franchise yet, but he will be the offensive coordinator for the East team in the upcoming East-West Shrine Game in a chance to show off his growing skills – and earn other benefits for the Cardinals as the NFL moves to the end of the season and into draft season.
That's what happened with Israel Woolfork last year. The Cardinals quarterbacks coach – who has been tabbed to coach QBs for the National team in the Senior Bowl – coached the position for the American squad last year when he was still with the Browns' staff.
The National team had Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson, who caught Woolfork's eye. Woolfork provided that intel to the Cardinals during their draft process after he was hired by coach Jonathan Gannon. (Future Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins was also on the National team.) Wilson was eventually a third-round pick for Arizona.
"The beauty behind the quarterback position is you have one guy to worry about so you make sure he's locked into what you are doing but everyone in the play are connected to him," Woolfork said, "whether that is the wideout, whether it is the DB making a play on the wideout, whether it is the protection or a D-lineman breaking down the protection, with your overview schematically and structurally, you have a broad overview of everybody."
Said Terrell, "The evaluation is a huge part of it. It's an advantage for us."
Woolfork too admitted it's inevitable for all assistants to feel "behind" in their job climb but that it's important to continue to grow. These all-star games help with that.
The Cardinals will have at least five of their assistant coaches working the two biggest college all-star games (the announcements for staffs of both games continue this week). Aside from Terrell and Woolfork, running backs coach Autry Denson will coach his same position for the American team in the Senior Bowl, while offensive quality control coach Connor Senger will coach wide receivers in for the American team in the Senior Bowl. Assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook will help coach the National's O-line at the Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl is on Feb. 3 in Mobile, Alabama. The Shrine Bowl is on Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas.
Given the time constraints of only a week to prepare for each game, there are rules and limitations Terrell has for putting in an offense. But he'll be in charge of putting together a plan and practice schedule, be in front of the team, to call a game. All the Cardinals coaches will also have a chance to learn from – and network with – other coaches from around the league.
"It's a step up," Terrell said. "There are a lot of incentives in it for me."
The all-star coaching staffs are nominated to participate by their respective team's GMs. All four of the current Cardinals picks are minorities, as the league continues to work to get diversity into its highest levels of coaching.
"It's a step in the right direction in terms of representation and being seen in those positions," Terrell said. "The important thing is it's a chance for other coaches, general managers, scouts, whoever is talking part in these games, to see us in these roles and see how we interact and communicate and teach and lead, because it does help the next guy to get an opportunity."
With the games nationally televised, the reach of such a message can go far beyond – and perhaps help future Drew Terrells or Israel Woolforks with their timelines.
"I'm blessed to be a part of it," Woolfork said. "A lot of coaches before me didn't get these opportunities. It'll be good for other young coaches to see a black quarterback coach on NFL Network, thinking 'Hey that's not far from me. I can do this.'"