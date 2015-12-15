Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Dwight Freeney's Retirement Dodge

Cardinals prolong linebacker's career with contract, he delivers payback through sacks

Dec 15, 2015 at 09:01 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

FreeneySacksMAIN.jpg


Linebacker Dwight Freeney (54) in the aftermath of his strip-sack of Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, which sealed the Cardinals' 23-20 win last week.


If Alex Okafor hadn't gotten hurt in Detroit, Dwight Freeney wouldn't be a Cardinal.

He wouldn't have his locker tucked between quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton. He wouldn't have dramatically saved the Cardinals' win last week against the Vikings with a strip-sack in the game's waning seconds. He wouldn't be leading the team with four sacks despite signing five games into the season.

Freeney would be retired, actually.

"It got to the point where I thought, 'Man, I might just have to call this quits,' " Freeney said.

"Thank God B.A. called me when he did."

The Cardinals wouldn't have called Freeney, coach Bruce Arians said, if Okafor hadn't hurt his calf against the Lions. It forced the move, one that has turned out well for the pass-rush starved Cardinals. It's turned out well for Freeney too, a

player who isn't the same pass rusher he was when he dominated games for the Colts, but who has found a perfect role with his new team.

That was underscored on the sack of Teddy Bridgewater Thursday, costing Minnesota a chance at a game-tying field goal. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who recovered the resulting fumble, said Freeney is a player that will "help us get to the next step."

Freeney said he had only had such a dramatic sack once before in his career. That came when the Colts beat the Dolphins, 23-17, in a 2003 game, when Freeney strip-sacked Miami quarterback Brian Griese with about two minutes left.   

But that was in Miami, not at home, where the University of Phoenix Stadium crowd went crazy with the play and the win last week.

"When you have that type of moment, when it happens, it's one of those types of dream feelings," Freeney said. "As a kid, when you're on the basketball court by yourself and you count down, 3,2,1 and shoot … it's no different, other than the fact you've got 80,000 people screaming when you're doing it."

The mindset hasn't changed, even in Freeney's 14th season. If he only gets five plays, he'll try and get three sacks in those five plays. If he has to step in in case someone gets injured, he'll be able to do that too.

"I'm always going to be hungry to be out on the field," Freeney said. "That's not going to change. But that said, I understand my role."

Freeney had finally decided to stick around and play another season after the Chargers let him leave in free agency. He was

a little surprised he hadn't found a home by the time the season was a week or two old, and by then, frustrated and struggling with staying in shape and "having your head mentally turned up to 10 while sitting on the couch," Freeney was ready to end his NFL career.

It wasn't that he hadn't been called – just that the calls came from teams he had no desire to join.

"I wasn't going to a losing team," Freeney said. "I'm not doing that at this stage in my career."

It's a different Freeney than the one who was piling up double-digit sacks for the Colts. Cardinals cornerback Jerraud Powers, who played with Freeney with the Colts, remembers the superstar who often took a rest day each week in practice to keep fresh for the inevitable postseason appearances.

These days, "he gets stretched like three hours before practice," Powers said with a chuckle. "I'm like, 'Father Time done caught up, huh?' "

Freeney might not be quite as quick off the ball anymore, Powers said, but he still has his famous spin move – the one he killed tackle Matt Kalil on to get to Bridgewater.

"He should get some kind of royalty, anybody who uses the spin move for their sacks," Powers said. "He put it on the map."

There are no royalties, although his incentives could be significant. Freeney earned $200,000 with his Bridgewater takedown as his fourth of the season, and Freeney will earn another chunk of money every other sack the rest of the regular season. General Manager Steve Keim called the payout from last week "the best $200,000 we've ever spent" on Keim's weekly radio appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7.

"I'm not going to try any harder because there is an incentive," Freeney said. "It makes it a little more fun, something to talk about."

Money isn't why Freeney came back. Ever since his 10th year in the league, Freeney said he has reevaluated whether he should keep playing, and this year will be no different regardless of what happens to the Cardinals' Super Bowl hopes.

Freeney came back for the rush of emotion, for the chance to make plays like he did against the Vikings, to hear the crowd roar, to feel the excitement of a potential playoff run that he lived during a couple of Super Bowl trips while playing for the Colts.

"It's the same type of feeling," Freeney said. "The momentum is there, and you feel the energy building in the city, in the locker room. It gets more intense. It's still an amazing feeling.

"A lot of players don't get to feel this way."

Christmas with Calais Campbell

Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell and his teammates took 60 children on a shopping spree at Target on Monday

DT Calais Campbell stops for a photo
1 / 23

DT Calais Campbell stops for a photo

DT Frostee Rucker and his shopper checking out a video game
2 / 23

DT Frostee Rucker and his shopper checking out a video game

QB Carson Palmer makes a Snapchat appearance
3 / 23

QB Carson Palmer makes a Snapchat appearance

No Title
4 / 23
CB Brittan Golden with his group
5 / 23

CB Brittan Golden with his group

Heading to the checkout line with DT Rodney Gunter
6 / 23

Heading to the checkout line with DT Rodney Gunter

A group shot before the shopping spree
7 / 23

A group shot before the shopping spree

CB Justin Bethel leads the way
8 / 23

CB Justin Bethel leads the way

RB Robert Hughes (left), LB Alex Okafor (right) and their shoppers
9 / 23

RB Robert Hughes (left), LB Alex Okafor (right) and their shoppers

K Chandler Catanzaro with his group
10 / 23

K Chandler Catanzaro with his group

DT Corey Peters with his shoppers
11 / 23

DT Corey Peters with his shoppers

RB Robert Hughes and his shopper check out headphones
12 / 23

RB Robert Hughes and his shopper check out headphones

LB Kareem Martin keeping track of the items
13 / 23

LB Kareem Martin keeping track of the items

Shopping with Santa and a cheerleader
14 / 23

Shopping with Santa and a cheerleader

QB Carson Palmer and his group
15 / 23

QB Carson Palmer and his group

Eating Boston Market before the shopping spree
16 / 23

Eating Boston Market before the shopping spree

RB David Johnson and his shoppers
17 / 23

RB David Johnson and his shoppers

DT Frostee Rucker and his shoppers
18 / 23

DT Frostee Rucker and his shoppers

DT Rodney Gunter helps a shopper check out
19 / 23

DT Rodney Gunter helps a shopper check out

RB Robert Hughes with a young shopper
20 / 23

RB Robert Hughes with a young shopper

LB Kareem Martin with his shoppers
21 / 23

LB Kareem Martin with his shoppers

CB Justin Bethel with his group
22 / 23

CB Justin Bethel with his group

DT Calais Campbell meets his group
23 / 23

DT Calais Campbell meets his group

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Green Dot Third Time Over: Krys Barnes Now Gets Defensive Role

Veteran will call signals with both White, Woods on IR
news

Cardinals, Kyler Murray Seek Ways To Get Wide Receivers Catches

As Trey McBride emerges, coaches want to get wideouts more involved
news

Cardinals Place Geoff Swaim, Josh Woods On Injured Reserve

Tight end, signal-calling linebacker have seasons end early
news

Emari Demercado Earns Time Around The Block

Rookie running back excels in pass protection, with a memorable chip against Niners
news

Frustrated Cardinals Can't Flash Enough In Loss To Niners

Despite offensive output, enough mistakes lead to 45-29 defeat
news

Cardinals Find Way To Run Forever Against Niners' Stout Defense

Conner leads way for team's best rushing game of season with 234 yards
news

Cardinals Know They Must Find Way To Slow 49ers Attack

Coming off Steelers win and bye, team is in good place facing NFC West leader
news

Budda Baker Named Finalist For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Safety was one of eight selections; winner will be named at NFL Honors
news

Kyler Murray Takes On NFC West's No. 1 Team

QB looks forward to game against the 49ers
news

Folktales: When Arizona Met The Cardiac Cards

In first year in the Valley, a stunning rally over the 49ers nearly started amazing debut season
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Comes Off Bye With Sturdy Test Against 49ers

Team has bonus practice Monday as players get healthy
news

At The Bye, Kyler Murray Halfway Through His Comeback

Cardinals quarterback getting more comfortable in new offense
Advertising