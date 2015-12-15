Dwight Freeney's Retirement Dodge

a little surprised he hadn't found a home by the time the season was a week or two old, and by then, frustrated and struggling with staying in shape and "having your head mentally turned up to 10 while sitting on the couch," Freeney was ready to end his NFL career.

It wasn't that he hadn't been called – just that the calls came from teams he had no desire to join.

"I wasn't going to a losing team," Freeney said. "I'm not doing that at this stage in my career."

It's a different Freeney than the one who was piling up double-digit sacks for the Colts. Cardinals cornerback Jerraud Powers, who played with Freeney with the Colts, remembers the superstar who often took a rest day each week in practice to keep fresh for the inevitable postseason appearances.

These days, "he gets stretched like three hours before practice," Powers said with a chuckle. "I'm like, 'Father Time done caught up, huh?' "

Freeney might not be quite as quick off the ball anymore, Powers said, but he still has his famous spin move – the one he killed tackle Matt Kalil on to get to Bridgewater.

"He should get some kind of royalty, anybody who uses the spin move for their sacks," Powers said. "He put it on the map."

There are no royalties, although his incentives could be significant. Freeney earned $200,000 with his Bridgewater takedown as his fourth of the season, and Freeney will earn another chunk of money every other sack the rest of the regular season. General Manager Steve Keim called the payout from last week "the best $200,000 we've ever spent" on Keim's weekly radio appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7.

"I'm not going to try any harder because there is an incentive," Freeney said. "It makes it a little more fun, something to talk about."

Money isn't why Freeney came back. Ever since his 10th year in the league, Freeney said he has reevaluated whether he should keep playing, and this year will be no different regardless of what happens to the Cardinals' Super Bowl hopes.

Freeney came back for the rush of emotion, for the chance to make plays like he did against the Vikings, to hear the crowd roar, to feel the excitement of a potential playoff run that he lived during a couple of Super Bowl trips while playing for the Colts.

"It's the same type of feeling," Freeney said. "The momentum is there, and you feel the energy building in the city, in the locker room. It gets more intense. It's still an amazing feeling.