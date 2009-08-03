Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

Early, The Return game and More On Warner's Hip

Aug 03, 2009 at 04:06 AM

With no way of knowing how serious Early Doucet's injury is, it's impossible to know the impact it could have on the battle at receiver. Doucet had looked pretty good in camp so far, but so has Jerheme Urban and for the most part, Lance Long. It was going to come down to performance in preseason games, and even if Doucet is going to get better, if he misses significant time that gives more reps to a guy like Long, who is trying to make a big impression.

Two other quick things to note before I embark on trying to write a story before practice. One, while I thought the Cardinals would look for help for Steve Breaston in the return game, coach Ken Whisenhunt sure sounded today like Breaston will be both kickoff and punt returner and the Cards will just make sure there were other guys who could do the job if Breaston got hurt or needed a blow given his third-receiver duties.

Also, Kurt Warner talked about his sore hip again. It's not like he brought it up – he was just answering questions – but he definitely is in pain and definitely didn't expect it to be quite this bad. That'll be something he has to deal with. But most importantly, when he was asked if the pain would cause him to miss any practice or games – actually, the reporter never quite finished what he was asking – Warner interrupted to quickly say, "Of course not."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Could Have A Tough Road

Strength of schedule judged as hardest in NFL

news

Josh Rosen Trade Earns Rave Reviews

Shrewd move by GM Steve Keim praised by many analysts

news

The Cost To Trade Up

A rough estimate of the draft capital needed to get into the top-10

news

Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver

Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy

news

Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In

Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work

news

Pay No Attention To Power Rankings

Too much can change to put any stock into current projections

news

Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes

Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders

news

Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract

There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.

news

Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition

While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.

news

How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine

Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.

news

John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency

The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.

news

A Look At The Cardinals' Secondary

Secondary coach David Merritt gives insight into his thinking on a variety of subjects.

Advertising