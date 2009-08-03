Early, The Return game and More On Warner's Hip

With no way of knowing how serious Early Doucet's injury is, it's impossible to know the impact it could have on the battle at receiver. Doucet had looked pretty good in camp so far, but so has Jerheme Urban and for the most part, Lance Long. It was going to come down to performance in preseason games, and even if Doucet is going to get better, if he misses significant time that gives more reps to a guy like Long, who is trying to make a big impression.

Two other quick things to note before I embark on trying to write a story before practice. One, while I thought the Cardinals would look for help for Steve Breaston in the return game, coach Ken Whisenhunt sure sounded today like Breaston will be both kickoff and punt returner and the Cards will just make sure there were other guys who could do the job if Breaston got hurt or needed a blow given his third-receiver duties.