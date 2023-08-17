Easy To Highlight Hjalte Froholdt As He Grabs Center Spot

"So far I'm happy with what my preparation has been," Froholdt said. "Something that I wanted to achieve is how can I be good for Sunday? What do I need to do to not only prep for the game, but physically and mentally prep?"

While playing for the Cleveland Browns, Froholdt started two games at right guard. His experience in the position allows him, as a center, to bail out right guard Will Hernandez and left guard Elijah Wilkinson if needed. Having those two big guys by his side helps -- as does the knowledge he only has to prepare for one position.

"It's definitely helped being able to constantly think about one job," Froholdt said "I've been more of a swing guy most of my career, so it's nice to be able to hone in on one thing and focus on my technique."

Tackle D.J. Humphries, going into his ninth season, has seen four different centers set for opening day. Froholdt will be the fifth, and they have meshed well.

"We had no prior connection before he came and he automatically fit into the room," Humphries said. "He's one of the guys that wants to fall in and mess dudes up when we get on the field, and then have a good time after."

Froholdt, who has just four regular-season starts at center in the NFL, has embraced the opportunity not only because of the job but also what it can mean to his home country. Froholdt is the first ever Danish-born position player drafted in the NFL.