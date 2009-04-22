Edge says goodbye

We all knew last season was tough on Edgerrin James, given his demotion. But no one (mostly no one) knew how tough it was. Now that James' girlfriend, who died from leukemia, has been laid to rest, more of the story has come out. Edge has always been fairly private -- when I did a huge story on him when he first arrived in Arizona, he was vague about how many kids he had -- but he's had a difficult period here. UPDATE: Here is another story with some Edge insight, including an anecdote about Edge thinking about skipping the Super Bowl and retiring because of his significant other's disease.