Edgerrin's future, Anquan honored, and the breakout guys

Some stuff to gnaw on one week before reporting day in Flagstaff:

-- It's good to see Edgerrin James focusing on his children following the death of their mother earlier this year, even though he’s thinking about where he might be able to play. It never made sense for Edge to sign anywhere quickly; for him, it's about waiting for an injury so that he can be assured of playing time. The question is, once that injury happens, is he the guy that team will turn to? Edge says he is still a top-tier back, as does buddy Clinton Portis. But will a team see him that way? This is playing out an awful lot like the career path of one of Edge's peers, Shaun Alexander. Edge, who turns 31 Aug. 1, is considered tougher than Alexander and certainly more well-rounded as a blocker and pass catcher. But Edge is going to get a cheap contract (possibly for the minimum) and he's going to likely share time wherever he goes. Can he handle that?

-- Anquan Boldin, scarce around these parts since minicamp, has given so much to his community in Pahokee, Fla. He has left enough of an imprint the powers-that-be are naming the new stadium, being built for the middle school and high school, “Anquan Boldin Stadium.” That's impressive, but really not all that surprising knowing what Q has given back to where he is from.