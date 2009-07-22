Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

Edgerrin's future, Anquan honored, and the breakout guys

Jul 22, 2009 at 04:36 AM

Some stuff to gnaw on one week before reporting day in Flagstaff:

-- It's good to see Edgerrin James focusing on his children following the death of their mother earlier this year, even though he’s thinking about where he might be able to play. It never made sense for Edge to sign anywhere quickly; for him, it's about waiting for an injury so that he can be assured of playing time. The question is, once that injury happens, is he the guy that team will turn to? Edge says he is still a top-tier back, as does buddy Clinton Portis. But will a team see him that way? This is playing out an awful lot like the career path of one of Edge's peers, Shaun Alexander. Edge, who turns 31 Aug. 1, is considered tougher than Alexander and certainly more well-rounded as a blocker and pass catcher. But Edge is going to get a cheap contract (possibly for the minimum) and he's going to likely share time wherever he goes. Can he handle that?

-- Anquan Boldin, scarce around these parts since minicamp, has given so much to his community in Pahokee, Fla. He has left enough of an imprint the powers-that-be are naming the new stadium, being built for the middle school and high school, “Anquan Boldin Stadium.” That's impressive, but really not all that surprising knowing what Q has given back to where he is from.

-- I wrote about my potential breakout players yesterday. In mentioning the story on his ESPN.com blog – thanks, Mr. Sando – the name of was brought up as another possibility, as was the idea of one of the young offensive linemen (Brandon Keith, perhaps?). Both thoughts came to me, but I turned them down right now. Doucet is still learning, and right now, I simply haven't seen enough from him to think he will pass anyone up on the depth chart – and therefore earn enough playing time to "break out." Early's other issue is what he will do on special teams, which will be a must for a fourth or fifth receiver. As far as an offensive lineman, it's going to be tough for a youngster to break into the current starting lineup. I suppose Deuce Lutui could struggle in camp, perhaps. But the Cards like the idea of offensive line continuity so much that it will be that much harder for a young lineman to earn significant playing time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Could Have A Tough Road

Strength of schedule judged as hardest in NFL
news

Josh Rosen Trade Earns Rave Reviews

Shrewd move by GM Steve Keim praised by many analysts
news

The Cost To Trade Up

A rough estimate of the draft capital needed to get into the top-10
news

Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver

Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy
news

Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In

Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work
news

Pay No Attention To Power Rankings

Too much can change to put any stock into current projections
news

Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes

Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders
news

Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract

There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.
news

Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition

While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.
news

How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine

Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.
news

John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency

The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.
news

A Look At The Cardinals' Secondary

Secondary coach David Merritt gives insight into his thinking on a variety of subjects.
Advertising