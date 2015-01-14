Evolution Of The Cardinals' Depth Chart

Dec. 5: While it didn't seem significant at the time, the elevation of practice squad running back Kerwynn Williams to the active roster would become a big storyline in the last month of the season. Williams had 19 rushes for 100 yards two days later against the Chiefs, the first carries of his NFL career.

Dec. 7: Free agent addition John Carlson moved to the top of the tight end depth chart quickly in the offseason and had a nice training camp, but it didn't translate to the regular season. Former professional basketball player Darren Fells sneaked on as the fourth tight end out of camp when Jake Ballard retired, but even then was inactive for much of the first half of the year. Fells' blocking prowess and improvement won over the coaches, and he started the final six games, beginning against the Chiefs.

Dec. 8: Running back Andre Ellington, who battled injuries all season, was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a core muscle injury. He ended the season averaging only 3.3 yards per carry after leading the NFL in the category the year before (5.5), but he still finished with 1,055 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.