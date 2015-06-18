Ex-Cardinal John David Crow Passes Away



Former Cardinals running back John David Crow has passed away at the age of 79.







John David Crow, a three-time Pro Bowler for the Cardinals and a member of the NFL's 1960s All-Decade team, died on Wednesday at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been released.

Crow won the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M in 1957 and was chosen by the Chicago Cardinals with the second overall pick of the 1958 NFL draft. He played for the Cardinals from 1958-64, making the Pro Bowl in 1959, 1960 and 1962. He played the final four seasons of his career with the 49ers and added his fourth Pro Bowl selection in 1965.

Crow has the longest run in Cardinals history, dashing 83 yards for a score against Washington on Oct. 4, 1958. He holds the team record with 14 touchdowns in a season, and is third in single-game rushing performances after accumulating 203 yards on 24 carries against Pittsburgh in 1960. Crow is tied for fourth in team history with 51 career touchdowns.

Crow is one of three Heisman Trophy winners to play for the Cardinals, joined by quarterbacks Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer. He played under legendary coach Bear Bryant in college and went on to coach in the collegiate and NFL ranks following his playing career.