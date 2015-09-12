Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Expectations, No Doubts, For Cardinals

Season starts with three home games in four weeks, including Sunday against Saints

Sep 12, 2015 at 06:28 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

PalmerAdvanceMAIN.jpg


Quarterback Carson Palmer is healthy, and his presence gives the Cardinals a good start for 2015.


It's not just free to dream this time of year, it's expected.

NFL teams with the longest championship odds can talk themselves into a possible playoff run, since there's not yet regular season evidence to the contrary. And then, once you're in the playoffs, well, it's only a few weeks of playing perfect football to reach the Super Bowl.

Before this optimism turns a glass half-full into an overflowing one, some reality from Rashad Johnson, the veteran Cardinals safety who's been a part of three double-digit win teams, but also a pair of 5-11 clubs.

"I'm pretty sure every team comes into the (season) expecting to go to the Super Bowl, but some teams have a little more doubt than others," Johnson said. "I can say I don't think there's any doubt in this locker room."

The 2015 Cardinals have plenty of reason to believe. They went 6-0 when quarterback Carson Palmer started last season, and were 11-3 with

either him or Drew Stanton at the helm. As everyone is familiar, the drop to the third-stringer was precipitous, as the Cards lost their final three games with little semblance of an offense down the stretch.

So while last season's official finish of 11-5 with a wild card playoff berth would many times be considered a success, it felt like a disappointment. But now, with Palmer back fully from a torn ACL – not to mention the healthy returns of running back Andre Ellington, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Tyrann Mathieu – the expectations have been raised again.

The Cardinals begin the regular season at home on Sunday against the Saints, and while a few injuries have surfaced, Palmer is ready to roll and the cupboard is nearly back to full stock.

"After Week 10 last year, things were kind of falling apart, in terms of health-wise for our ballclub," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. "Everybody's back healthy now. We have no excuses to not go out and start fast."

The first test isn't an easy one. The Saints traded star tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks for center Max Unger in the offseason, which could lead to a more balanced offense. The top priority for the Cardinals, though, will still be slowing down prolific quarterback Drew Brees, who is 36 but hasn't shown many signs of aging.

"All the rules your coach tells you, when you get out there on the field, he'll defy that," linebacker Sean Weatherspoon said. "That's just what

he does. The guy's a winner. If you let him get going, it can be a long day."

If the Saints do run more than usual, the revamped defensive line expects to hold stout. Fourth-round pick Rodney Gunter will make his NFL debut as the starting nose tackle, but the team has enviable depth which will be rotated frequently.

Like with the Saints, the Cardinals' running situation has been a hot topic, and the offense enters with Ellington, Chris Johnson and David Johnson as a trio of legitimate options. Even so, it will be tempting for coach Bruce Arians to air it out.

The Saints struggled defensively last year and will be without cornerback Keenan Lewis and safety Jairus Byrd. Michael Floyd is still recovering from the three dislocated fingers he suffered early in camp, but expects to play. If he does, it could be hard for the Saints' depleted secondary to adequately match up with wideouts Floyd, Fitzgerald and John Brown.

The Cardinals' obstacle will be replacing Pro Bowl guard Mike Iupati (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (suspension) on the offensive line. If fill-ins Ted Larsen and Earl Watford, along with the others, can keep Palmer upright, the offense should be able to put up points.

The Cardinals could have one of the most-balanced teams in the NFL in 2015. When Palmer played last season the offense was solid, and the defense was impressive throughout. Arians, though, doesn't want to look back.

"This team has nothing to do, really, with last year's team," he said. "It's one of the things you do way back in the spring – everything's over. There are a lot of new faces on this roster."

Still, there is a pervasive swagger that emanates from the players who have been with Arians since 2013. They started 3-4 in that inaugural season while establishing their footing, then reeled off 18 victories over their next 23 games before the injuries to quarterbacks derailed the train.

With Palmer's return and other key pieces healthy again, it's not pie-in-the-sky thinking to place the Cardinals among the NFL's best teams in 2015.

"The expectation is high," Johnson said. "Our head coach, B.A., hasn't shied away from saying Super Bowl or bust. We believe that. We believe we have the talent here. We believe we have the camaraderie here and we believe we have the experience here to get it done."

#ThrowbackThursday: Saints-Cardinals

Past images from games between the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the Saints

1967: Saints RB Jim Taylor carries the ball
1 / 19

1967: Saints RB Jim Taylor carries the ball

1967: Saints RB Tony Baker is tackled by Jamie Rivers (53) and Rocky Rosema
2 / 19

1967: Saints RB Tony Baker is tackled by Jamie Rivers (53) and Rocky Rosema

1970: Cardinals RB MacArthur Lane carries the ball
3 / 19

1970: Cardinals RB MacArthur Lane carries the ball

1980: Saints QB Archie Manning dives for a touchdown
4 / 19

1980: Saints QB Archie Manning dives for a touchdown

1987: Cardinals RB Earl Ferrell runs with the ball
5 / 19

1987: Cardinals RB Earl Ferrell runs with the ball

1987: Cardinals WR J.T. Smith can't hold on to a pass as Reggie Sutton defends
6 / 19

1987: Cardinals WR J.T. Smith can't hold on to a pass as Reggie Sutton defends

1998: Saints RB Aaron Craver looks for running room
7 / 19

1998: Saints RB Aaron Craver looks for running room

2000: Saints RB Ricky Williams dives for the end zone as Cardinals CB Tom Knight defends
8 / 19

2000: Saints RB Ricky Williams dives for the end zone as Cardinals CB Tom Knight defends

2004: S Adrian Wilson recovers a fumble and returns it for a touchdown
9 / 19

2004: S Adrian Wilson recovers a fumble and returns it for a touchdown

2004: Cardinals RB Emmitt Smith throws a touchdown pass
10 / 19

2004: Cardinals RB Emmitt Smith throws a touchdown pass

2007: Saints RB Aaron Stecker is stuffed by Gerald Hayes (54) and Gabe Watson
11 / 19

2007: Saints RB Aaron Stecker is stuffed by Gerald Hayes (54) and Gabe Watson

2010: Cardinals DT Darnell Dockett knocks down Saints QB Drew Brees
12 / 19

2010: Cardinals DT Darnell Dockett knocks down Saints QB Drew Brees

2010: Saints CB Malcolm Jenkins grabs the facemask of Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald
13 / 19

2010: Saints CB Malcolm Jenkins grabs the facemask of Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald

2010: Cardinals RB Tim Hightower runs for a touchdown in the playoffs
14 / 19

2010: Cardinals RB Tim Hightower runs for a touchdown in the playoffs

2010: Cardinals S Antrel Rolle and Saints TE Jeremy Shockey share a laugh
15 / 19

2010: Cardinals S Antrel Rolle and Saints TE Jeremy Shockey share a laugh

2010: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner drops back to pass
16 / 19

2010: Cardinals QB Kurt Warner drops back to pass

2013: Cardinals RB Alfonso Smith dives into the end zone
17 / 19

2013: Cardinals RB Alfonso Smith dives into the end zone

2013: WR Larry Fitzgerald comes down with a catch
18 / 19

2013: WR Larry Fitzgerald comes down with a catch

2013: Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu records his first career interception
19 / 19

2013: Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu records his first career interception

