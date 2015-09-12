Expectations, No Doubts, For Cardinals

he does. The guy's a winner. If you let him get going, it can be a long day."

If the Saints do run more than usual, the revamped defensive line expects to hold stout. Fourth-round pick Rodney Gunter will make his NFL debut as the starting nose tackle, but the team has enviable depth which will be rotated frequently.

Like with the Saints, the Cardinals' running situation has been a hot topic, and the offense enters with Ellington, Chris Johnson and David Johnson as a trio of legitimate options. Even so, it will be tempting for coach Bruce Arians to air it out.

The Saints struggled defensively last year and will be without cornerback Keenan Lewis and safety Jairus Byrd. Michael Floyd is still recovering from the three dislocated fingers he suffered early in camp, but expects to play. If he does, it could be hard for the Saints' depleted secondary to adequately match up with wideouts Floyd, Fitzgerald and John Brown.

The Cardinals' obstacle will be replacing Pro Bowl guard Mike Iupati (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (suspension) on the offensive line. If fill-ins Ted Larsen and Earl Watford, along with the others, can keep Palmer upright, the offense should be able to put up points.

The Cardinals could have one of the most-balanced teams in the NFL in 2015. When Palmer played last season the offense was solid, and the defense was impressive throughout. Arians, though, doesn't want to look back.

"This team has nothing to do, really, with last year's team," he said. "It's one of the things you do way back in the spring – everything's over. There are a lot of new faces on this roster."

Still, there is a pervasive swagger that emanates from the players who have been with Arians since 2013. They started 3-4 in that inaugural season while establishing their footing, then reeled off 18 victories over their next 23 games before the injuries to quarterbacks derailed the train.

With Palmer's return and other key pieces healthy again, it's not pie-in-the-sky thinking to place the Cardinals among the NFL's best teams in 2015.