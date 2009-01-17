Falcons coach touts the loudness of UoP

Early in the week, Eagles coach Andy Reid (whose team hasn't been to Arizona since University of Phoenix Stadium opening, with Philly playing the last game at Sun Devil Stadium in 2005) said he expected the crowd noise to be "deafening" Sunday. "That means you can't hear anything," Reid said.

Reid said it was tough to prepare for that. What kind of advantage might it be? Well, check out this from Falcons coach Mike Smith, who broke down the Championship games for SI.com and had this to say: "We were shocked at the environment they had going in that stadium for our wild-card game. We played in both the Superdome and the Metrodome this season, and they're known as two of the noisiest places in the NFL. But with that roof closed in Arizona, it wasn't even close. They were rocking from the opening kickoff, and that noise could be a factor in this game as well."