Family Reunion For Ben Niemann At Cardinals-Chargers

It's a family kind of weekend with Thanksgiving and all, so it makes sense Ben Niemann will have a chance to see his brother.

Then again, not every family will have a reunion on an NFL field, when Niemann, a linebacker for the Cardinals, will help play host to linebacker Nick Niemann and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday – which just happens to be their dad's birthday.

"In the past it's split shirts or make it work apparel-wise so you aren't favoring one side too much over the other," Niemann said of his family's rooting interest. "Last year at the games we had about 20 family members and this year have some people coming in so it'll be fun."

Last year Ben Niemann was playing for the Chiefs, with he and his brother splitting the two AFC West matchups.

This year, Niemann signed in June as a free agent with the Cardinals, ostensibly to help on special teams and perhaps give some inside linebacker depth. But when Nick Vigil went on IR, Niemann became an integral part of the defense – he has averaged 28 defensive snaps a game since Week 4 – and a trusted one as well.

"Ben is a guy who from Day One who has been exact in his assignments," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "When you are playing with a lot of young guys with talent, you need guys like Ben to be exact. He is a part of the machine. And you can count on Ben to always do his part. He's played in big games, he's played on good teams, and he's a good example of every day of how to be a good pro.