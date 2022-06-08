Father-To-Be J.J. Watt Continues To Evolve 

D.J. Humphries was in the middle of his press conference when he learned for the first time teammate J.J. Watt – who happened to be standing at the back of the room waiting for his turn to speak – was going to be a father.

"Is this a real thing?" Humphries said, before bellowing across the room, "Dad! Pa-PA!"

When Watt got behind the microphone, he was decidedly more low-key, although he drifted into a smile when he talked about his son-to-be – due in October – and trying to find a name for the next generation of Watt.

"I'm excited that during my career that hopefully I will have a photo of my child on the field," the defensive end said. "That would be very cool."

Life is about change, whether it's Watt's first offspring or his approach to what will be his 12th NFL season.

He has been at the Dignity Health Training Center almost daily for the vast majority of the offseason. At 33, preparation grows more important yearly. Watt, after losing more than half his season to a shoulder injury before returning for the Cardinals' playoff loss, was in Tempe the day after the season working with strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris on his offseason plan.

"My process is the further I get off the track – like if I took a month off after the season – the harder it is to get back on the track," Watt said.

He did take three days off in a row in there, letting himself indulge.