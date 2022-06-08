Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Father-To-Be J.J. Watt Continues To Evolve 

Cardinals need defensive lineman on field in second season with team

Jun 08, 2022 at 09:36 AM
Darren Urban

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) leads the way during a drill at a recent OTA.
D.J. Humphries was in the middle of his press conference when he learned for the first time teammate J.J. Watt – who happened to be standing at the back of the room waiting for his turn to speak – was going to be a father.

"Is this a real thing?" Humphries said, before bellowing across the room, "Dad! Pa-PA!"

When Watt got behind the microphone, he was decidedly more low-key, although he drifted into a smile when he talked about his son-to-be – due in October – and trying to find a name for the next generation of Watt.

"I'm excited that during my career that hopefully I will have a photo of my child on the field," the defensive end said. "That would be very cool."

Life is about change, whether it's Watt's first offspring or his approach to what will be his 12th NFL season.

He has been at the Dignity Health Training Center almost daily for the vast majority of the offseason. At 33, preparation grows more important yearly. Watt, after losing more than half his season to a shoulder injury before returning for the Cardinals' playoff loss, was in Tempe the day after the season working with strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris on his offseason plan.

"My process is the further I get off the track – like if I took a month off after the season – the harder it is to get back on the track," Watt said.

He did take three days off in a row in there, letting himself indulge.

"Eat or drink whatever you want," Watt said. "Pound, like, two sleeves of Oreos, drink 10 Guinness, go to McDonald's for the whole menu and then you spend some time in the bathroom. That's just the way it goes."

The veteran reiterated his love of the Arizona heat and the natural grass at the facility as the best to train for him. He did miss the first OTA this week while broadcasting the made-for-TV golf event in Las Vegas with quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, but otherwise, Watt has made the voluntary work all offseason mandatory for himself.

"I don't think you can get better at football without playing football," Watt said.

Playing football is what the Cardinals need. "It would be great if we had him all 17 games," coach Kliff Kingsbury said, and noted that the Cardinals were 7-0 when Watt was playing in the regular season (and were only 4-6 without him.)

The Cardinals could use his play in the middle of the defensive line. It suffered once Watt went down. If Watt can manage to find his way through a complete season, it'll change the dynamic of what defensive coordinator Vance Joseph can do with his unit.

Of course, that could be affected by something other than injury now. It's tough to know when Baby Watt will arrive, although Kingsbury is aware of the situation.

"Having a baby is super foreign to me, so I kind of stay away from that, and let the guys who have gone through that let them talk them through that," Kingsbury said with a smile. "But I am sure we've worked it out with previous situations."

Humphries, himself a father, promised that he had a book on fatherhood he could give Watt.

"It's got a little blood, a little tears," Humphries said.

Watt, admittedly, is skeptical.

"I'm going to wait for that book," Watt said. "All these guys tell me they're going to give me tips. I haven't got one tip yet."

Back At Work For A Monday OTA

Images from the seventh OTA of the 2022 Cardinals' offseason program

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (78) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray (71) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Matt Dickerson (92) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Matt Dickerson (92) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Nate Brooks (37), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (75) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Ronnie Rivers (37) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Matt Dickerson (92) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Ronnie Rivers (37) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
