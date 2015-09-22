Film Room: Larry Fitzgerald's Flea Flicker TD

The flea flicker isn't the only option depending on what Johnson sees: "Before the play starts, I had to look and see where that safety (Antrel Rolle) was at. They were running a blitz that we had seen on tape. So if the safety came down and blitzed off the edge, then I'd keep it and run it. If he stayed back, I'd get the ball and fake like I'm running, then turn around and throw it back."