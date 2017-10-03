Film Room: Larry Fitzgerald's Game-Winner

Shipley and the rest of the offensive linemen hold up : "I think they're trying to run a twist over here (on the left), and they've got that all bottled up. (Left tackle John) Wetzel has got his guy and the pocket's clean there."

Palmer had been sacked six times previously, but keeps his eyes downfield: "There are certain times you don't, but you definitely want to try to. There are just sometimes when color flashes and you've got to pull the ball down. Great protection this whole drive. That's all you can ask for right there. That's perfect."

After struggling badly at times earlier in the game, the protection on the final drive was good. Shipley: "What's kind of nice when we get in the no-huddle, they really don't switch defenses. So once they get in the no-huddle, you know it's going to be the same look almost every time. It's good for us. There were a lot of times when it was third-and-8 and they know it's a passing down and they throw some exotic stuff in just like every other team does. We knew in this no-huddle, that once they lined up in it the first time, that's what they were going to line up in."