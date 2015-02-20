Focus On Andre Ellington - And Running Backs

said.

Ellington is "still the focal point of our offense," Arians said. He will still be a guy who will be more involved in the passing game assuming he is healthy. Ellington played with a "split tendon" in his foot which essentually prevented him from practicing most of the season, at least until a core injury forced abdomen surgery and sidelined him the final four games of the season.

The Cardinals want to "shore up" the running back position this offseason, Keim said, but it seems unlikely that would mean spending an early pick on one.

Ellington doesn't fall into the category of workhorse – Arians said you still need a couple of guys at the position – and even with the proliferation of heavy workers, it probably won't change the league's wider view.

"When you get a bellcow, like an Adrian Peterson or some of these other guys, when you get those elite backs, they've gone high in the draft," Keim said. "Maybe the talent wasn't as good at the top end of the draft (in recent years.) That might have played a role in devaluing the backs as well, particularly with the short lifespan of a back and the injuries at that position.

"More than anything, aside from having dynamic ability it's important to have dependability. Having that guy healthy is so important."

The running back many consider the most talented in this draft is Georgia's Todd Gurley – who just happens to have torn his knee in the fall. Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon is another player who has been discussed as a potential first-rounder after his record-breaking college career, although he already has had a lot of carries.

Maybe someone can sneak in as an early draft pick – there has not been a first-round runner since 2012 – but the odds remain against it.