Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

For Cardinals, Players Can Finally Return

Team's offseason program officially begins Monday

Apr 05, 2019 at 04:15 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Chandler Jones (left) and nose tackle Corey Peters take part in Phase One conditioning work in 2018.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Chandler Jones (left) and nose tackle Corey Peters take part in Phase One conditioning work in 2018.

The players are coming back.

The Cardinals, thanks to this being the first season for new coach Kliff Kingsbury, begin their offseason program on Monday. It'll be the first time Kingsbury can interact with the players on a football level in the meetings they will hold, in addition to the strength and conditioning work that will start.

The teams in the NFL who do not have first-year coaches, can begin April 15.

"(It helps) just the more you can get around these guys," Kingsbury said at the recent NFL owners meetings. "I haven't even met the team yet. So just them understanding what we're about, them learning to trust us and know where this thing's heading. So, I think the more time you spend with those guys during OTAs, they can learn how you coach, how you do things, the quicker you can kind of start bringing that thing together."

Other than a mandatory minicamp in mid-June, every part of the offseason program is voluntary. It's broken into three phases:

-- Phase One, which is where the Cardinals will be next week, is strictly strength and conditioning. The only coaching on the field and in the weight room can come from the strength and conditioning staff. Players are also allowed to take part in meetings.

-- Phase Two, which begins April 29, allows football work on the field. But players cannot use helmets, and offense and defense must practice separately.

-- Phase Three is when players can wear helmets and offense and defense can practice together. But there are limits on contact, both at the line of scrimmage and with pass coverage on receivers. This is when teams take part in their Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The first OTA will be held May 20.

Minicamps are also governed by Phase Three rules. The Cards get an extra veterans minicamp because it is Kingsbury's first year, and that will be held the week of the draft, April 23-25. The mandatory minicamp starts June 11.

Teams with new coaches had the option to begin work this week, but half the eight teams with coaching changes – including the Cards – decided to hold off a week. Kingsbury said it was to avoid having a week off during the offseason program. Last season with Steve Wilks, the Cardinals started on the earliest date and then took the week of Memorial Day off.

Related Content

news

Jalen Thompson Ready To Add Next Chapter To His Story

Safety has emerged from supplemental 5th-round pick to key starter

news

James Conner Leads Running Back Room

Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward among those competing to be the backup

news

Father-To-Be J.J. Watt Continues To Evolve

Cardinals need defensive lineman on field in second season with team

news

You've Got Mail: Bringing OTAs To A Close

Topics include Kyler's contract situation, veteran FA help and Humphries' future

news

No Surprise D.J. Humphries Sees Future Remaining In Arizona

Tackle is heading into final year of his current contract

news

After Knee Injury, DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Ready For Training Camp

Wide receiver's role in practice could be altered with upcoming suspension

news

Dennis Gardeck In A Rush To Help Cardinals On, Off Field

Linebacker seeks to mentor one of his new teammates each year

news

Rondale Moore Building Healthy Dose Of Confidence

Wide receiver expected to fill slot with Christian Kirk departure

news

Kyler Murray Returns For Cardinals OTA Work

Kingsbury said quarterback's presence is 'day to day'

news

Cardinals Coping After Death Of Teammate Jeff Gladney

Cornerback killed in a car accident on Memorial Day

news

Cardinals Add Darrel Williams To Running Back Room

Former Chief will battle for role behind James Conner

news

You've Got Mail: The Loss Of A Teammate

Topics include Watt's future, McBride's potential and Hollywood's contract

Advertising