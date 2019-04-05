For Cardinals, Players Can Finally Return

-- Phase One, which is where the Cardinals will be next week, is strictly strength and conditioning. The only coaching on the field and in the weight room can come from the strength and conditioning staff. Players are also allowed to take part in meetings.

-- Phase Two, which begins April 29, allows football work on the field. But players cannot use helmets, and offense and defense must practice separately.

-- Phase Three is when players can wear helmets and offense and defense can practice together. But there are limits on contact, both at the line of scrimmage and with pass coverage on receivers. This is when teams take part in their Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The first OTA will be held May 20.

Minicamps are also governed by Phase Three rules. The Cards get an extra veterans minicamp because it is Kingsbury's first year, and that will be held the week of the draft, April 23-25. The mandatory minicamp starts June 11.