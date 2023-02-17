For Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Coordinator Search Underway

The first thing Jonathan Gannon needed to do as Cardinals coach was create a coaching staff, and that process is underway.
According to reports, Gannon was to interview Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing on Friday for the offensive coordinator role, and reportedly also asked to talk to Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas and now Bengals wide receiver Troy Walters -- who was once a Cardinals wide receiver under Dennis Green.
The search for a defensive coordinator is also underway, with the Cardinals seeking interviews with Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi (as reported by ESPN) and Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington (by NFL Network.)
"With all our coaches (I want) capacity and character," Gannon said. "I want smart guys that value the players and want to serve the players. That's their job to maximize the players. I want to be able to start putting that staff together."
Gannon is working through what to do with the remaining coaches under contract from Kingsbury's staff.
Josina Anderson reported the Cardinals were going to release defensive coordinator Vance Joseph from his contract. Joseph was reportedly going to interview with Sean Payton in Denver to be the Broncos' DC – the same team for which Joseph was head coach in 2017-18. There is also a report Joseph could interview for the vacant Eagles DC job that Gannon just left.