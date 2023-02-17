For Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Coordinator Search Underway

The first thing Jonathan Gannon needed to do as Cardinals coach was create a coaching staff, and that process is underway.

According to reports, Gannon was to interview Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing on Friday for the offensive coordinator role, and reportedly also asked to talk to Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas and now Bengals wide receiver Troy Walters -- who was once a Cardinals wide receiver under Dennis Green.

The search for a defensive coordinator is also underway, with the Cardinals seeking interviews with Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi (as reported by ESPN) and Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington (by NFL Network.)

"With all our coaches (I want) capacity and character," Gannon said. "I want smart guys that value the players and want to serve the players. That's their job to maximize the players. I want to be able to start putting that staff together."

Gannon is working through what to do with the remaining coaches under contract from Kingsbury's staff.