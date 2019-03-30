For Needy Kids, Larry Fitzgerald Delivers With Scholarships

Larry Fitzgerald managed to sneak up on the kids stealthily, but when he suddenly appeared -- pushing a cart full of autographed footballs -- it was easy to hear the youthful screams of joy.

"You come around the corner, it's 'Who is that? I saw a silhouette,' " the Cardinals wide receiver said. "Then they show you some love. It's exciting, to see those smiles on those young people's faces."

Fitzgerald was at the Dick's Sporting Goods Tempe location, just down the street from the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center, as part of a surprise shopping spree for 14 underprivileged children. Dick's Foundation Sports Matter had awarded Fitzgerald's own First Down Fund a $250,000 grant, a chunk of which has gone to provide 342 scholarships for kids to attend Fitzgerald's ProCamp over the weekend.

The scholarships include not only camp attendance, but autographed souvenirs and tickets to Saturday's Arizona State-Arizona baseball game -- before which Fitzgerald will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.