Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

For Needy Kids, Larry Fitzgerald Delivers With Scholarships

Select group gets shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods

Mar 29, 2019 at 10:40 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Larry Fitzgerald shakes the hand of one of the kids Friday night before he took them on a shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald shakes the hand of one of the kids Friday night before he took them on a shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Larry Fitzgerald managed to sneak up on the kids stealthily, but when he suddenly appeared -- pushing a cart full of autographed footballs -- it was easy to hear the youthful screams of joy.

"You come around the corner, it's 'Who is that? I saw a silhouette,' " the Cardinals wide receiver said. "Then they show you some love. It's exciting, to see those smiles on those young people's faces."

Fitzgerald was at the Dick's Sporting Goods Tempe location, just down the street from the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center, as part of a surprise shopping spree for 14 underprivileged children. Dick's Foundation Sports Matter had awarded Fitzgerald's own First Down Fund a $250,000 grant, a chunk of which has gone to provide 342 scholarships for kids to attend Fitzgerald's ProCamp over the weekend.

The scholarships include not only camp attendance, but autographed souvenirs and tickets to Saturday's Arizona State-Arizona baseball game -- before which Fitzgerald will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"(Dick's) has gone over and above," Fitzgerald said. "They've always shown a lot of love for the community."

The 14 special kids chosen for Friday night's surprise were originally supposed to get $100 to spend, but another surprise dropped when they were told the amount would jump to $200.

"When they told them they had $200 to spend, I haven't heard a roar like that since I walked off the field on Sunday," Fitzgerald said.

At the beginning of the week, Fitzgerald stood in front of NFL owners to underscore the need for those men and women to be mentors and role models for the young men playing on their teams. He also noted that players themselves always needed to remember they were role models to young kids.

Then Friday, Fitzgerald was practicing what he preached.

"You've got to do your part," Fitzgerald said. "These young people, they look up to us and you've got to set a good example. I just want to make a positive impact on these young folks."

Larry Fitzgerald Surprises Kids With Dick's Shopping Spree

Larry Fitzgerald, in conjunction with Dick's Sporting Goods and Fitz's own First Down Fund, gave a handful of kids a $200 shopping spree at Dick's.

Larry Fitzgerald looks at shooting sleeves with a young kid.
1 / 13

Larry Fitzgerald looks at shooting sleeves with a young kid.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and the kids hold up the ceremonial check.
2 / 13

Larry Fitzgerald and the kids hold up the ceremonial check.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald can't help by smile at the excited kids.
3 / 13

Larry Fitzgerald can't help by smile at the excited kids.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A shy girl can't believe she's talking to Larry Fitzgerald.
4 / 13

A shy girl can't believe she's talking to Larry Fitzgerald.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A grinning Larry Fitzgerald
5 / 13

A grinning Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
One kid isn't so sure that Larry Fitzgerald, who he knows is a wide receiver, should be playing quarterback at the next day's Pro Camp.
6 / 13

One kid isn't so sure that Larry Fitzgerald, who he knows is a wide receiver, should be playing quarterback at the next day's Pro Camp.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A kid asks Larry Fitzgerald if he's thought about playing for another team.
7 / 13

A kid asks Larry Fitzgerald if he's thought about playing for another team.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald gets to shake the hand of one of the kids.
8 / 13

Larry Fitzgerald gets to shake the hand of one of the kids.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald poses with some of the children.
9 / 13

Larry Fitzgerald poses with some of the children.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald listens to a girl's wish list.
10 / 13

Larry Fitzgerald listens to a girl's wish list.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald hands out autographed footballs.
11 / 13

Larry Fitzgerald hands out autographed footballs.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The excitement of the shopping spree.
12 / 13

The excitement of the shopping spree.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Everyone is happy Larry Fitzgerald is here.
13 / 13

Everyone is happy Larry Fitzgerald is here.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Trace McSorley Trying To Turn Arizona Opportunity Into Success

Young quarterback learning from Murray, McCoy

news

Cardinals Finish Draft Class Signings With Cameron Thomas Deal

Third-round linebacker inks his four-year deal

news

You've Got Mail: Organized Team Answers

Topics include Kyler and OTAs, signing draft picks and the Cards in Ireland

news

As OTAs begin, Cardinals Work With Who Is Here

Kyler Murray not only player absent for voluntary work

news

Budda Baker Healthy After Year-End Scare At L.A.

Notes: Wesley ready to contribute without Hopkins; Ertz goes blonde

news

Cardinals Will Be This Year's 'Hard Knocks In Season' Team

Episodes will begin airing in November

news

Cardinals Finalize Preseason Schedule

Team will start in Cincinnati on Aug. 12, home against Ravens Aug. 21

news

Vance Joseph, Quentin Harris Headed To NFL 'Accelerator' For Diversity

Duo nominated by Cardinals to take part in two-day program

news

Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals Team Up For United Food Bank Donation

Players, Albertsons/Safeway take part in 'competition' as part of event

news

Third-round pick Myjai Sanders Signs First NFL Contract

Only third-rounder Cameron Thomas remains unsigned

news

Trey McBride Tops List Of Three More Draft Pick Signings

Cardinals down to two unsigned draftees; Matthew, Hayes also done

news

Cardinals Awarded Jessie Lemonier With Waiver Claim

Linebacker was with Lions last season

Advertising