Forgettable Finale For Cardinals

after if the Cardinals should be concerned if the Seahawks returned for a playoff game, cornerback Richard Sherman was blunt: "They should be concerned."

Tweeted Seahawks defensive lineman Bruce Irvin, "They were who we thought they were!"

The Cardinals certainly weren't playing like the team that went into Seattle earlier in the season to beat the Seahawks. The Cards allowed a season-worst 36 points, and a top-five run defense gave up 145 yards, including the first 100-yard game to Christine Michael. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continued his torrid second half with three touchdown passes, while rookie Tyler Lockett averaged 34.8 yards a punt return as Seattle scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions.

That was plenty against the Cards, who got within 10-6 early after Carson Palmer hit Larry Fitzgerald for a 17-yard score but did little afterward. Palmer completed just 12-of-25 passes for 129 yards before Drew Stanton relieved him in the second half.

Palmer sitting the final two quarters was always the plan, Arians said, but by then, it was also 30-6.

"We got beat and didn't play well enough," Palmer said. "Sometimes that's a good thing, going the way we had it going. Bring some guys back down to earth and get back to work. We believe in ourselves and we're not going to hang on this one very long."

Practice will certainly be something to watch (although practices are closed to the media.) Arians said the Wednesday workout wasn't good, and it slipped further Thursday on New Year's Eve. The players bounced back Friday, he said.

Arians warned the players of the potential letdown, and said team leaders "kind of brought it up to the other guys' attention" during the week. But it wasn't enough.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson paused a bit when told Arians called it a wakeup call. "If the bossman says it was a wakeup call, then it was a wakeup call," Peterson said.

But, Peterson added, "I didn't think we were too high or too low. … I didn't think we got overconfident or anything like that."

Where the Cardinals were before the game means little now anyway. They will return to the practice field Wednesday for three days of work before the bye, and see how the Wild Card round plays out. Then, it'll be one-and-done, knowing that another showing like Sunday's will mean a quick end to what has been a dream season.

"We're not in any way panicking or freaking out," Palmer said. "We know what happened. We got outplayed. … There is no silver lining. They played with more intensity, more energy, and they beat us.