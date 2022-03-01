Former Cardinals Athletic Trainer John Omohundro Elected To PFATS Hall Of Fame

Omohundro was working at his alma mater the University of Wyoming when the Cardinals initially hired him. He followed the team in their move from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988.

"They have dedicated most of their lives to the profession of athletic training and the organizations that they worked for," Scott said. "They are among the most recognized and respected members of our professional society and we consider them members of our family. Now, we are excited to recognize them as Hall of Famers."

Omohundro's son, Jim, attended Tuesday's ceremony. Jim Omohundro also has been a longtime employee of the Cardinals, currently the senior manager/producer, broadcasting. The rest of the family and friends watched via Zoom.

John Omohundro, who turns 79 in April, was able to walk off his career after the 2008 season with a Super Bowl appearance.

Now his career has been immortalized by his peers.