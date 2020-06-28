Former Cardinals Coach Joe Bugel Dies At 80

"Joe Bugel impacted so many people in his 80 years of life and nearly 50 coaching football," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to every one of them but especially to his wife Brenda and the entire Bugel family. His accomplishments as one of our sport's truly legendary coaches speak for themselves. But the first thing I think of is how he lived his life and the kind of quality human being Joe Bugel was. We join all of those who today celebrate his remarkable life & mourn his passing."