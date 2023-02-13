Former Cardinals Pro Bowl Guard Conrad Dobler Passes Away

Former Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler, who embraced his reputation as Sports Illustrated once wrote as the "NFL's dirtiest player" even as it overshadowed his excellence as a Pro Bowler, passed away Monday at the age of 72.

Dobler told SI in the famous article that "I'll do anything I can get away with to protect my quarterback," and that brought him success on a Cardinals offensive line that set records in keeping quarterback Jim Hart from being sacked very often in the mid-1970s.

Dobler was a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 1972 and actually released at the end of the preseason before being re-signed three games into the season. From there, Dobler used the motivation of feeling disrespected to carve out a 10-year career, including the first six with the Cardinals. He also played with the Saints and Bills.