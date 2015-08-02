Foundation Strong For Cardinals Defense

n seamlessly last year, and the additions of Corey Peters, Cory Redding and Rodney Gunter should cushion the blow of the departures. Campbell is the lynchpin, fresh off his first Pro Bowl appearance and in the prime of his career.

"It was good for him to get to the Pro Bowl last year and be recognized as one of the premier guys in the league," coach Bruce Arians said. "I think it's helped his confidence."

The secondary is deep and versatile, and while it played pretty well last year, there are even higher hopes coming into 2015. Even though Cromartie is gone, Peterson and safety Tyrann Mathieu look primed to improve after injury-plagued seasons. Both possess the tantalizing physical skills to be game-changers.

"Obviously me and Pat have high expectations for ourselves, and we feel like we're a key to the team's success defensively," Mathieu said. "We definitely have to do our part – make turnovers and create some plays."

The pass rush and the depth at inside linebacker could be the biggest worries, although both were areas of concern last year and the Cardinals were able to hold opponents to 18.7 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Carson Palmer's health is the biggest key in the team's success, as a quarterback's worth trumps all other positions. When he started a game last season, the Cardinals went 6-0. Let's not forget, though, that the defense played a big role in that. It allowed only 15.6 points per game during those contests and scored three touchdowns.

There may be doubts as to whether the Cardinals can duplicate that productivity without Bowles. Powers has heard that before.