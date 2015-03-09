Free Agency Primer 2015: Safeties

Analysis: The Cardinals have little need to venture into the free agent market at safety as Bucannon, Mathieu, Johnson and Jefferson are all set to return. Injuries kept Mathieu from being an impact player last season while Bucannon was used mostly at linebacker in passing situations, but they have the potential to form a potent combination at the position. Johnson is one of the steadiest players on the team, as he led the Cardinals in interceptions a year ago while playing nearly every snap, and should again be a major part of the defense. Jefferson made the team as an undrafted free agent two seasons ago and has turned into a key contributor. The four safeties have different skill-sets, which will allow new defensive coordinator James Bettcher to maximize their abilities depending on the situation.