Free Agency Primer 2015: Special Teams

Analysis: The emergence of rookie Chandler Catanzaro last year solidified the kicking position, and Dave Zastudil is expected to return as the punter after a groin injury sidelined him for all but one game in 2014. Long snapper Mike Leach is a free agent, but continues to do the job at a high level. The Cardinals may keep an eye out for a younger and cheaper option, but Leach has been accurate as a snapper and does a nice job on special teams. The Cardinals will need to find a replacement for Ted Ginn on punt and kick returns. There are special teams standouts like Jacoby Jones and Josh Cribbs available, but it's unknown if the front office will want to use a wide receiver spot on a player who is primarily a special teams option. The draft or an internal player could be the choice to fill the role instead.