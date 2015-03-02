Free Agency Primer 2015: Wide Receivers

Analysis: The big offseason priority at wide receiver was a restructure of Fitzgerald's contract, and now that he's in the fold for the next two seasons, the Cardinals are well stocked at the position. Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd and John Brown are expected to return as the top three receivers, with Jaron Brown back as the likely fourth or fifth option. Ted Ginn was released a week ago because his salary cap number was too high for a player who ended the season nearly exclusively as a return man. His departure leaves a void in that area, but Ginn finished the season with only 14 catches for 190 yards, so his absence won't be felt at wide receiver. Brittan Golden has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad the past couple years, and he will compete for a roster spot in the offseason, while Travis Harvey and Ryan Spadola were added after the season.