Freeney wants to play in 2016

Dwight Freeney was thisclose to retiring last season before the Cardinals called to ask him to play five games into the season. After leading the Cards with eight sacks in only 11 games -- and adding another sack in the playoffs -- he said he wanted to take some time to decide what he wanted to do going forward. At age 36, that is apparently playing another season.

Freeney, during an interview on Sirius XM NFL radio Wednesday night, said he wanted to play in 2016. The free agent would like to return to the Cardinals, he said, but if he does play, it's "going to have to be the right situation."

"Hopefully we can come to an agreement," Freeney said about the Cardinals. "But they need to see what they need to do too. I understand this business. It's a young man's game. I'm here if they need me."

Freeney wants a chance to win. Freeney made it clear that he had more interest last year but he wasn't going to play for a middling team. Certainly, Freeney showed the Cards he was worthy of having around. He not only performed in the pass rush, he was a good influence in the locker room and a teacher to young linebackers like Markus Golden. The fact the Cardinals have yet to land a pass rusher in free agency could make a Freeney return make even more sense.