Friday Five - Cardinals At Cowboys

Among their seven games, the Cardinals have been ripped up yardage-wise by a pair of prolific passing offenses in the Broncos and Eagles. As a team, the Cards are now allowing an average of more than 300 yards a game, which ranks them last in the NFL. But their defense – and their secondary – have made plays when they needed, whether it was the two Antonio Cromartie interceptions against Philly or the three consecutive pass breakups to end the game. Now comes the beastly Dez Bryant, and the hope for the Cardinals that Patrick Peterson is a) OK from his concussion and b) going to play at a high level. In their first matchup in 2011, Bryant had eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. But Peterson had three pass breakups, and his team won. It'll again be a matchup to watch.