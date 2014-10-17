Friday Five - Cardinals At Raiders

It used to and still is a scary place to play, going to Oakland. Once, it was the Black Hole and crazy fans and a team that could play good football and intimidate. The struggles of the Raiders – 11 years without the playoffs – is well-documented, so the football itself tends not to intimidate, and the crazy fans still are there if not quite in the same numbers. The stadium might be the most scary part of the equation now, an antiquated place with sewage problems and age issues. There are always things to overcome in a road game. It doesn't matter the details as much as being able to work through them. The Cardinals have to find a way to make that happen.