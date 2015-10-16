Friday Five: Cardinals At Steelers

Bruce Arians noted that he doesn't need sacks as much as pressures, because if the Cardinals get a sack, it means his talented secondary can't get an interception. That may be even more crucial against Vick, and not just because Vick has a predilection of throwing picks. Vick certainly has a way of getting sacked, because he'll try to run around to extend a play. But even 15 years into his NFL career he is still dangerous with his legs. The Cardinals must be able to contain him and not necessarily sell out for a sack that could cost them a long Vick scramble.