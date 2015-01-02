Friday Five - Cardinals/Panthers Wild Card

Most of the season, the Cardinals have been on the right side of the turnover battle. It was necessary in all the close games the Cards have played. But those turnovers aren't happening of late. After coming up with two in their last win against the Rams – and one of those was an interception by Patrick Peterson on a desperation pass on the final play of the game – the Cards haven't forced a turnover since. In fact, in their last four losses, the Cardinals have forced only one turnover: The interception safety Rashad Johnson returned for a touchdown in Atlanta. It's not hard to figure out, but the Cardinals have to find a way to separate the Panthers from the ball.